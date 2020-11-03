Former Cabinet Minister Kyale Mwendwa dies

Former Cabinet Minister Kyale Mwendwa, who was Kenya's first African Director of Education, has passed away at the age of 95.

Mr Mwendwa died on Tuesday at Aga khan Hospital in Nairobi where he was undergoing treatment, his family says.

His eldest son, Vonza Mwendwa, confirmed to the Nation that his father was taken ill on Sunday night and rushed to hospital where he was admitted.

“Our dad has been sickly for some time and his health had been deteriorating perhaps due to old age. We took him to hospital on Monday morning but he never made it back home,” he said.

The former Minister was the youngest son of Kitui paramount chief Mwendwa Kitavi, and is best known for the years he spent competing for the Kitui West parliamentary seat against his sister-in-law, Nyiva Mwendwa.

Before plunging into politics, Mr Mwendwa served for many years as the Director of Education, overseeing the establishment of many public primary and secondary schools as well as colleges.

In this undated photo, Kyale Mwendwa meets with an Indian delegation when he was Chief Education Officer. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

His two elder brothers, Ngala Mwendwa and Kitili Mwendwa, both deceased, were Members of Parliament for Kitui Central and Kitui West respectively.

Born in March 23rd, 1926, Mr Mwendwa was elected to parliament in the 1985 by-election, which was occasioned by the death of his brother Kitili in a road accident, whom he succeeded.

Former President Daniel Moi appointed him the minister for Livestock Development and later transferred him to the Ministry of Water.

Late President Daniel Moi with his Livestock Minister Kyale Mwendwa (left). Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

He lost the Kitui West seat three years later in the 1988 General Elections to his late brother’s wife Nyiva, who went on to become the first female cabinet minister in Kenya.

Kyale was among political figures who founded the Democratic Party (DP) with former President Mwai Kibaki when multi-party democracy was reintroduced, but his attempts to recapture his seat from Nyiva in the 1992 elections were futile.

After quitting elective politics in 1992, he ventured into farming and business where he established St Austin Schools, a chain of private academies in Nairobi, as well as hotels and ranches.

His son said burial plans will be announced later.

In this undated photo, Former President Daniel Moi congratulates Vonza Kavila Mwendwa, son of Kyale Mwendwa, and Miss Victoria Keen after their wedding at Nairobi Baptist Church. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group



