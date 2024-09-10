Former Assistant Minister and Bomachoge Chache MP Simon Ogari dies at 68

Former Transport Assistant Minister Simon Ogari is dead.

Ogari's family said he died on Tuesday morning at his home in Karen, Nairobi.

“He is no more, he breathed his last at around 5am. He succumbed to long illness,” said a family member.

Another added, “Police are here. We will give more details once we are done with them.”

Ogari was also a former Bomachoge Chache Member of Parliament. He served Bomachoge Constituency in the 10th Parliament and represented Bomachoge Chache in the 11th House.

Relatives said that the former MP, 68, had been in and out of hospital for the last two years.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka eulogised Ogari as "a polite, kind and selfless man who was simple to a fault.”

“Besides being a good leader and colleague, he was my personal friend for many years. He was a good man whom I will personally miss in his death," Mr Onyonka said.

The senator explained that Dr Ogari’s legacy of dedicated service to the people of Bomachoge would remain a guiding example for “all of us in leadership”.

"Ogari worked tirelessly to uplift the lives of his constituents, and his contributions to our community will not be forgotten. As we mourn this profound loss, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Bomachoge,” said Mr Onyonka.

"May his soul find eternal rest, and may we draw strength from his life of service,” added the Kisii senator.