Form One selection to begin next month

Education stakeholders during the launch of the Form One selection at KICD in Nairobi on December 2, 2019.

logo (7)

By  Hillary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • CS Magoha says there are enough Form One places to allow all who sat the examinations to join secondary schools.
  • CS says performance of 2020 KCPE candidates was commendable with no remarkable difference from the previous years. 

Candidates who sat the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations will know the secondary schools they will join at the end of next month.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ‘Black beauty’? Thanks, but I prefer my looks unqualified

  2. Ewaso Ng’iro stares at grim reality of drying up

  3. Cuba gets new leader as last Castro retires

  4. Kibwana changes tune on law reforms

  5. Report: France was 'blind' to Rwanda genocide

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.