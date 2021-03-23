Forget news stories, the strike at Moi Girls was about much more

February 17 is a memorable day for me because of a demonstration that took place at my school, Moi Girls High School Eldoret.

But it was disappointing to read news articles downplaying what we were fighting for.

They all focused on the food and entertainment. No one mentioned the oppression. We were wrongfully portrayed as immature, spoilt students who were complaining about petty things.

But what we fought for that day was for the rights of school workers who had been fired, overworked and mistreated.

It was about fighting for our trees. We can’t afford to be cutting trees anymore. It was fighting for the Moi Girls Eldoret culture that was diminishing. No one acknowledged any of this.

What critics should have asked themselves is what had caused students to resort to such action. Such things just don’t happen overnight. They develop over time.

I feel like a lot was learnt from the doctors’ strike last year. What they were going through was not to be ignored.

Oppression

Neither are our rights. We should all take a stand to change the things that we feel should change. And all this is done for the betterment of our society. I think it’s a great thing that people should stand up against oppression of any kind. Being part of that movement was life changing.

Others might say that we are petty or childish but the truth is we know what we want. I read an article that really amused me.

The author talked about the fact that students in his time were able to live under the conditions that we were complaining about. That’s alright. That’s great.

But times are different. Maybe at that time they didn’t know any better.

But we do now. And we are going to stand up and fight for it, because our school is our pride. Always and forever shall be.

I commend every single person who has the guts to stand up for themselves. And to those who can’t, I dare them to try and see how freeing it is.