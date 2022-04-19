Forget deep state propaganda, Fred Matiang’i tells ACK bishops

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has dismissed claims that Kenya has a shadowy team that cuts deals and influences key decisions on behalf of the government, popularly known as ‘deep state’ or system.

Responding to a question raised by a senior member of the Anglican Church of Kenya during the ongoing ACK Bishops and senior clergy, Dr Matiang’i said the analogy of the word ‘deep state’ was coined deliberately by a section of politicians seeking voters’ sympathy in the upcoming General Election.

He said that the word was coined to create an impression that the state operates on two levels, the formal level that is known and understood by everybody and an informal secret level that is dirty, in dark operation and embedded to the main one.

DP Ruto castigates 'Deep State', weighs in on National issues

“And I ask this question, can this happen in a country that doesn’t have a single detainee, a country where a presidential election has been nullified before and the president and his people have gone back to the election. After the Covid-19 pandemic, the country has suffered from the pandemic of lies,” said the CS.

Deep state

In an indirect attack to Deputy President William Ruto, Dr Matiang’i said the term has been coined by politicians who are searching for voters’ sympathy by taking the role of underdogs yet they serve in the same government that they are criticising.

“Don’t be drawn to some of these narratives that are coined by underdogs claiming that there are people seated somewhere called “deep state”. We sit with them during National Security Council meetings daily, so when do we become deep? They say “They may be having the system but we have God”, but we all know God is for all of us,” he said.

Dr Ruto has declared publicly that the deep state has been using state machinery to fight his presidential bid under the United Democratic Alliance party.

During his visit to the United States early this year, the deputy president said there was a clique of individuals who were playing games with the rights of others to decide and make independent decisions that they believe are correct.

However, after returning to the country, he changed tune and said that as the second in command, he is in a position to single-out vote-rigging attempts by anyone who may attempt to edge him out of the August 9 General Election.

Propaganda

“I am the deputy president; do you think there is any deep state that I do not know about? Do you think there is a system I do not know about? If you look at me, do I look like someone whose votes can be stolen? They should look for someone else,” said DP Ruto.

Dr Matiang'I called on the church to shun propaganda peddled by politicians.

“People create lies about things that do not exist to survive. I want to ask you as church ministers, I am your son and as a public servant we have a country to serve. Let us not be victims of some of these lies that keep flying around,” he said.

He added, “Some are in the government in the morning and in the opposition in the afternoon. The betrayal that is happening in this country is shocking. Who is in deep state? You cannot tell me that with the amount of freedom that we have with the president being insulted by opposition politicians that there is a covert dark operation-element of the government that is called ‘deep state? Don’t be drawn into such lies,” Dr Matiang’i said.

The ACK bishops are in Nairobi for their annual conference. This year’s meeting has been tailored to address the needs arising from the state of the nation as the country prepares for the August 9 polls.