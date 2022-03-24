Forest road attack: Suspects to spend three more days in remand

The 17 suspects being investigated over molesting a female diplomat motorist will remain in custody until Monday March 28.

Inspector Lyvone Mwanzia, the investigating officer has informed Milimani principal magistrate Gilbert Shikwe that the investigations are complete and the file has been forwarded to the office of the DPP for perusal then make a decision whether to charge them or discharge them depending on evidence gathered.

Prosecution had sought for 5 more days but the court declined and allowed 3 days.

The suspects have been in custody for the last 15 days.

They last appeared in court on March 9, after being arrested along Barabara Stage 5 in Nairobi.