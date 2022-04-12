'Traditional healer' accused of conning Mungatana of Sh76m detained

A Central African man accused of defrauding former assistant minister Danson Mungatana of Sh76 million nine years ago has been detained, pending the hearing of his case.

Mr Abdoulaye Tamba Kouro was out on bond but had skipped court attendance, prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant. He, however, told Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo on Tuesday that he was unwell and was using herbal medicine.

“I beg you to lift the warrant of arrest against me. I was unwell. I sought traditional medicine. I treated myself with herbs and as such, I have no medical notes nor any report to present before this court,” he said.

Mr Kouro, a Chad national who also identifies himself as a traditional healer, is now held after the court cancelled his bond.

He has been accused of conning the former Garsen MP by claiming that he would invest the money in the oil business. He allegedly committed the offence between April 20 and April 29, 2013 at Sandalwood apartments along Brookside Drive in Westlands, Nairobi.

The accused allegedly obtained US$1,000,000 (about Sh76 million at the time) from Mr Mungatana, pretending he was in a position to invest it in the oil industry, a fact he knew to be false.