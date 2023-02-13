Foreign, Labour ministries to step up war on rogue employment agencies

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs is working closely with its Labour counterpart to weed out crooked employment agencies as the country intends to export labour in an effort to reduce joblessness.

The government says exporting labour would also enhance remittances from the diaspora, with the latest data indicating that Kenya earns about Sh309 billion in remittances every year.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, said if not regulated, employment agencies could derail Kenya’s objective of seeking jobs for her citizens abroad.

During his visit to Kenya Coast National Polytechnic to inspect projects funded by Canada, Dr Mutua said the government wants to export labour as one of the strategies to minimise unemployment.

“The government is concerned about reports of Kenyans outside the country sending calls for help when employers turn against them. We want to end that and instil confidence in citizens to work abroad,” Dr Mutua said.

The minister added that a majority of Kenyans abroad have proved to be good ambassadors but negative cases “involving less than one per cent” remain a threat to the quest of sending many out.

Expectations

He blamed some cases on agencies that fail to brief job seekers on their expectations.

“Once you take the decision to travel abroad for employment, stick to the terms of your contract. Should you find another job before the contract expires, follow the right procedure,” he added.

“The government has invested heavily in mainstreaming labour migration and will work to resolve issues of pre-departure training and orientation.”

The CS also toured Kentaste products Ltd, an enterprise engaged in coconut value-addition.

Through collaboration with Mennonite Economic Development Associates – a Canadian NGO – Kentaste aims to economically empower locals and promote fair trade.