Flights resume at JKIA, passengers urged to contact airlines for latest updates

Flight operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have resumed after an earlier runway incident led to the closing of the runway on Monday, April 17 morning.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) closed the runway at JKIA and suspended all incoming and outgoing flights following technical issues by a cargo plane at the runway.

The Singapore Airlines cargo plane aborted take-off after it developed technical issues resulting from a bird strike.

In a statement, KAA says: “As a result [of the bird strike incident], 11 out of 16 of its rear tires were punctured, and the process of removing the aircraft from the runway required the evacuation of 100 tonnes of cargo and the replacement of the damaged tires before it could be towed to safety.”