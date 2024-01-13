Five to square it out for position of Law Society of Kenya president

Five lawyers will battle it out for the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) presidential post in elections scheduled for February 29, 2024.

In addition, other candidates will be seeking other posts within the organisation to represent lawyers.

Those eyeing the presidential post at LSK presented their nomination papers by Friday include former LSK vice president Carolyne Kamende Daudi, current vice president Faith Odhiambo, Ms Harriet Mboce, Mr Benard Ngetich and Mr Peter Wanyama.

The five are seeking to take over the presidential seat from Mr Eric Theuri whose term ends in March 2024. It is worth noting that Mr Theuri is the 50th president of LSK after he took over from Nelson Havi in March 2022.

The candidates who shared their ideas and plans with the media insisted that they would ensure that the executive respects the judiciary as they all faulted the President for interfering with court operations.

Ms Kamende outlined a four-plan agenda which she will work on if elected the LSK boss. They include protecting and expanding the practice environment, defending the rule of law and constitutionalism, accountability and transparency in managing LSK issues and establishing sustainable structures for members’ welfare.

“To start with, the most important thing is that the executive should ensure that it respects the judiciary. That is one thing that we are not going to negotiate about. The President should lead by example when it comes to respecting the rule of law,” Ms Kamende said.

She said that if President William Ruto has issues with the judiciary then he should use proper channels such as the office of the Attorney General.

According to her, she would also ensure that she reviews the Advocates’ Remuneration Order 2014 to align with inflation and current economic realities.

Ms Kamende said the issue of unemployment was also becoming a challenge to young lawyers who were joining the bar and she would ensure that she creates more opportunities for them.

She said lawyers were finding it very difficult dealing with land issues and top on her agenda was to ensure that she holds meetings with stakeholders in the Ministry of Land.

“I will ensure efficiency at the lands office by addressing issues with the ministry head-on. In addition, I will also ensure that I address digitisation challenges in the ministry,” she said.

“If elected I will also ensure that I empower branches and chapters by increasing resources to enable them to discharge their mandate on practice, welfare and other pressing issues within their jurisdiction,” she added.

Ms Faith Odhiambo, on her part, said she will ensure young lawyers get an opportunity to practice and get better pay.

“It is time we ensure that the young lawyers also get an opportunity to practice by simply registering them as soon as they are registered to the bar,” Ms Odhiambo said.

She said that if elected, she will fight to ensure that the judiciary remains independent.

“I also want to inform the judicial officers who engage in corruption that there will be no room for them. They should work as per the law and I will ensure that they are protected” she said.

Ms Odhiambo whose nominator is Senior Counsel Wilfred Nderitu said she would join other lawyers in holding a peaceful walk which is aimed at ensuring that the judiciary is respected by the executive.’

Mr Wanyama said he will ensure that the organisation is respected.

“I will ensure LSK regains its original glory of being the people’s watchdog by checking the legislations and Bills passed by Parliament,” Mr Wanyama said.

He said the previous leadership took the wrong approach in advocating for the employment of thousands of unemployed lawyers in the country and the distribution of over Sh1 billion collected every year.

"I will shock you with the information that there are many unemployed lawyers out there. The Law Society of Kenya does not have statistics on the employed lawyers. If we do not have leadership that engages in a structural perspective with the executive to push for the penetration of areas to employ its members, we have a problem," he said.

Mr Ng’etich said that he will ensure that the executive respects the judiciary.

He said no one was above the law and that the Head of State should lead by example when it comes to respecting the Constitution.

Ms Mboce says that her vision for the bar was to ensure that LSK is characterised by safe, secure and sustainable practice.

“Together as lawyers we shall work towards strengthening the rule of law, inclusivity, independence and devolved LSK operations,” she said.

Members of LSK are also expected to vote for its representatives to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Those who have declared interest for various seats include; current LSK President Mr Eric Theuri, and lawyer Omwanza Ombati who are eyeing the LSK male representative to JSC.