Five perish in Bondo road accident

Bondo Sub County Hospital

Bondo Sub County Hospital where victims of the road accident were rushed to.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Those who lost their lives include a three-year-old child.
  • The injured included the lorry driver. 


Five people, including a three-year-old child, died on Tuesday evening in a road accident along the Bondo-Ndori road.

