Five perish in Bondo road accident

Five people, including a three-year-old child, died on Tuesday evening in a road accident along the Bondo-Ndori road.

The accident involved a lorry heading to Kisumu, which collided head on with a 14-seater public service vehicle at Ralin'go in Rarieda sub-county at 4:30pm.

According to eye witnesses, the lorry was trying to overtake another vehicle when it rammed into the oncoming matatu which was heading to Ndori.

Rarieda County Commander, Ms Evelyne Cherotich, said apart from the three year old boy, a staff from the Bondo Sub county Hospital, who was travelling in the vehicle, died while receiving treatment at the facility, where a number of survivors were rushed.

The injured also included the driver of the lorry.