Five-member gang behind taxi carjackings arrested

Police have arrested a five-member gang that is believed to be behind a spate of carjackings targeting taxi operators in Nairobi.

The five, according to the police, operate between Githurai, Ruiru and Kirigiti in Kiambu County with their main target being Little Cab drivers.

Police describe Peter Njoroge Kirika, John Muchoki Gatuhu, John Kimani Ng'ang'a, Peter Mwangi Murima and Benson Itimu Kariuki as so organised that one of them poses like a normal passenger but, once inside the cab, he squeezes the driver’s neck from the back seat and commandeers the car to a secluded area where his accomplices join him.

“The driver is then robbed of his valuables after being assaulted and his vehicle vandalised,” police said.

Last Wednesday, one of the thugs, using a fake identity, requested to be taken to Kirigiti from Githurai Kimbo to allegedly pick up his ailing mother who needed urgent medical attention.

According to police, the driver followed instructions and, on reaching Kirigiti where they were supposed to pick up the ailing woman, a male adult emerged and boarded the vehicle.

The vehicle was then commandeered to the Sasini coffee bushes where three more thugs emerged and vandalised the vehicle, making away with the headlights, tail lights, side mirrors, mirror switches, car battery and the spare wheel.

A few days later, the gang is believed to have carjacked two other cab drivers in a similar fashion, robbing them of their valuables before vandalising their cars and abandoning them in Mwihoko, Githurai, in the dead of the night.

Three of the suspects are said to be ex-convicts who had been jailed for various capital offences, including robbery with violence and murder.

Police say the gang operates with a specialised mechanic who vandalises a vehicle within minutes of a carjacking and a customer relations expert who lures unsuspecting taxi drivers.

Police recovered a vehicle used by the gang, assorted keys, screw drivers and sacks for carrying the dismantled motor vehicle parts.

Also recovered were original identity cards belonging to victims of crime, used to register SIM cards and lure unsuspecting cab drives and a mobile phone for making taxi requests.

The five were arraigned at the Ruiru Magistrates Court on Tuesday where detectives were allowed to hold them for 10 days to complete their investigations.

DCI boss George Kinoti has appealed to anyone with information on the gang’s operations to contact the directorate through its free hotline 0800 722 203.