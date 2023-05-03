Five CSs to appear before Senate over Ruto's govt agenda

Five Cabinet Secretaries will appear before the Senate on Wednesday morning to answer questions from senators on the government's agenda.

They include Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage CS Penina Malonza, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, Home Affairs CS Kithure Kindiki and Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development CS Zacharia Njeru.

The latter two, along with Mines and Blue Economy CS Salim Mvurya, appeared before the senators last week.

CS Murkomen is expected to answer questions from Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana, who wants to know the number of kilometres of tarmac roads the government has constructed in Kenya since independence.

The senator also wants the CS to provide a list of all roads in Tana River County that have been upgraded to bitumen standard.

The MP also wants Mr Murkomen to explain why the county has been marginalised by the national government in its development plans and what steps are being taken to rectify the situation.

CS Malonza will face questions from nominated Senator Veronica Maina on the number of cruise ships that have docked in the country since January 2022 and the number that are expected to dock by June 2023.

She is also expected to shed light on the schedule of cruise ships that were scheduled to dock in Kenya between January 2022 and June 2023 but cancelled their voyage or changed their destination from Kenya, giving the reasons for the cancellation or change.

The lawmaker also wants the CS to state what steps the ministry has taken to market Kenya as a cruise destination.

Senator Maina also wants CS Machogu to explain the rationale and impact of the disengagement of Bandari College from the Kenya Airports Authority.

The CS is expected to provide the number of seafarers trained by Bandari College and deployed in the local and international markets.

It is also expected to provide information on the sustainability and capacity of Bandari College to meet the Government's commitment to train 250 seafarers per year.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Mwenda Gataya wants CS Njeri to explain the cause of delay in demarcation, adjudication and issuance of titles to residents of Ntoroni, Thiiti and Turima divisions, especially parts of Ruung'u, Kibunga, Tombura, Mugwi, Tunya, Kathura and Kiragu areas in Tharaka Nithi District.

The Senator also wants to know what measures have been taken to expedite the demarcation and titling of land in the affected areas.

The Senator also wants the CS for Lands to brief the House on plans to facilitate the safe return of residents of Machabeni sublocation in Tharaka Nithi County who were evicted from their land during the 1996-1997 tribal clashes.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua is seeking answers from CS Kindiki on the state of security in Laikipia County and the wider North Rift region and the criteria used to identify areas for the ongoing security operation.

He also wants the CS to explain the measures taken to restore peace in the region and provide information on the recruitment, deployment and remuneration of National Police Reservists in the region.

The CS is also expected to provide an update on the recovery of stolen cattle and the prosecution of apprehended bandits since November 2022, and whether those affected by banditry are being compensated.