Five counties on EACC's radar over procurement processes

Five counties are on the radar of the anti-graft agency for flouting procurement processes among other anomalies.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Chief Executive Officer, Twalib Mbarak, some of the issues flagged included conflict of interest, employment irregularities and inflation of goods.

Mbarak has also raised the red flag on irregular bank operations involving those giving services to the devolved units like huge cash withdrawals.

“If you look at (their) bank accounts, the mode of operation leaves a lot to be desired, especially contractors being paid huge amounts of money... it an area that we are focusing on keenly,” said Mr Mbarak.

He termed the cash withdrawals as indicators of illegal dealings, but was quick to add that it will be a complex process to gather sufficient evidence to enable the anti-graft agency nail the culprits.

Mr Mbarak reassured that the fight against graft was on the right track, adding that governors found culpable of flouting the laid down procedures will not be spared.

“If governors are found in the corruption web, we shall, definitely, go for them,” he added.

He defended the agency’s move to summon 13 Baringo County Assembly MCAs, terming it as standard procedure.

The Baringo MCAs and the Speaker were summoned over the chaos that broke out in the assembly last week during the Building Bridges Initiative Constitutional (Amendment) Bill 2020 debate.

“We have done that in the past with Nairobi, we have also done it with Mandera county and a number of counties where the MCAs have caused fracas and those politicising the issues are missing the point,” said the CEO.

The ward rep, he further explained, are expected to give their side of the story and what transpired on the floor of the Assembly where fighting broke out.

The MCAs are required record statements between February 22-24, at the commission’s regional offices in Nakuru.

He said the backlash following the summons was expected, but maintained that the agency will not be cowed from discharging its mandate.

Mr Mbarak, at the same time called for the automation of services to help minimise human interaction where graft cases were high.

He regretted that members of the public were perpetuating corruption by giving bribes to get services in the various government offices.

Mr Mbarak expressed concerns over the high number of forged documents, especially among the youths seeking to be enlisted in the military and the National Police Service.