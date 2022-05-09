First ‘responders’: How insects help to solve crimes

The earliest known case of forensic entomology –using insects to solve a murder case – goes back to 1235 in medieval China.

In The Washing Away of Wrongs, a 1247 book on criminal investigations written by Chinese lawyer Sung Ts’u, the author writes about a murder in a rice field. A worker had been slashed repeatedly, suspected to be with a sickle, a tool commonly used to harvest rice.

The dilemma was how to prove the murder weapon was a sickle and who the sickle owner was – not an easy case when so many used the tool.

An amazing visionary, the magistrate asked all workers to bring their sickles to the town square. The workers presented them, all clean. Hordes of blow flies flew to one sickle, attracted by the residue of blood invisible to the human eye. The murderer confessed to the crime.

Today, forensic entomology is routinely used to help solve crime cases in Asia, Europe and the United States but is little-known in Africa.

“As a matter of fact, there is not a single case of forensic entomology used to solve a crime in Kenya,” states Nahashon Mugao Kiania, a research scientist and coordinator at the Centre for Forensic Research, at the National Museums of Kenya.

Justice system

Understandably so, he is advocating for forensic entomology to be included in efforts to solve crime cases in the country and beyond – and be accepted in the justice system.

For a newcomer to the scene, forensic entomology is a science that studies arthropods (including lobsters, crabs, spiders, mites, insects, centipedes and millipedes) at the scene of the crime – in, on and around the body – as Kiania puts it.

A forensic entomologist’s job is to study the insects colonising a dead body to estimate how long they have been active on the corpse and infer the time of death.

“Insects are the first visitors at the scene of crime,” states Kiania.

By the 17th century, European scientists were studying the relationship between insects and corpses. At the end of the 18th and the beginning of the 19th century, forensic doctors could work out the hour of death by looking at the maggots on decomposing corpses.

In 1894, French army veterinarian Jean Pierre Megnin recognised that the colonisation of corpses, especially outside the grave, takes place in predictable waves; his book La faune des cadavres, published in 1894, is a milestone in forensic entomology.

He outlined eight waves of insect succession that could be applied during investigations of suspicious deaths. He also made the distinction that only two stages of colonisation occurred on buried corpses

“Hence insects must be collected in, on and around the body,” says Kiania. “This is based on Locard’s Exchange Principle that ‘every contact leaves a trace’.

There are cases solved half a century later, setting innocent victims free from a lifetime in prison, such as the case of Steven Truscott, who at age 14, was sentenced to die by hanging in Canada in 1959 for the murder of his friend Lynn Harper. His sentence was reduced to life in prison in 1969 because of his age.

The pathologist in the case erred on the time of death, determining it to be the night that Truscott dropped off Harper at home. Almost four decades later, a young forensic entomologist looked at the pictures of the scene of crime. Knowing the life cycle of blowflies, it was possible for the scientist to work backwards from the time that the body was discovered to the time the flies first colonised the body. It was determined that the death occurred the following day, setting Truscott free in 2007.

Today, forensic entomology is even used by insurance agencies to solve suspicious claims.

“We need to strengthen forensic entomology in Kenya,” continues Kiania. He includes university courses.

He also wants forensic entomologists to be part of investigating teams, that the police force be trained in forensic entomology and the evidence accepted in Kenya’s Judiciary.

In 2001, a homeless man was found brutally murdered in an outside garbage area in Las Vegas in the US. He had been stabbed multiple times, and his penis cut off.

Kirstin Blaise Lobato, 18, was convicted of the murder based on the fact that she had defended herself from a rapist and cut off his penis a month earlier. Yet her alibi that she was nowhere near the murder scene was ignored.

In 2018, Lobato was freed, entirely due to forensic entomology.

Absence of insects

The case was reopened when forensic entomologists became curious about the absence of insects on the body. The pathologist stated that death occurred just before the body was discovered at 10.15pm. But then he changed his mind, saying the death occurred one to 12 hours before the body was discovered, and again later to 24 hours. The pathologist erred on the time of death.

All circumstances were perfect for insect colonisation: it was a hot summer and the body was exposed outdoors.

But if a person dies in the night, the body will not be colonised until the following morning because blowflies, the first to arrive at the crime scene, are diurnal, only active during the day.