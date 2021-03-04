Covid-19 vaccine: First jab to be administered on Friday

vaccine shot

A healthcare worker administers a vaccine shot.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

The first Covid-19 vaccine jab on Kenyan soil will be officially administered at the Kenyatta National Hospital tomorrow (Friday). 

