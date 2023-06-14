Breaking News: Finance Bill 2023 sails through Second Reading
Finance Bill 2023 on wednesday sailed through the Second Reading in National Assembly after 176 MPs voted in favour while voted 81 against it, with no abstentions.
Both President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga had put their lieutenants on notice that they would be under watch to see which way they would vote on the Bill.
At the end of voting, Speaker Moses Wetang'ula announced that a total of 257 lawmakers voted during the late evening session.