Film board bans documentary said to promote homosexuality

KFCB acting CEO Christopher Wambua said the board concluded that the producer deliberately promotes same-sex marriage as an acceptable way of life. 

By  Anthony Njagi

The Kenya Film Classification Board has banned the documentary film I Am Samuel, saying it promotes same-sex relations and flouts the Films and Stage Plays Act.

