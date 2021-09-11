Fewer Kenyans died in 2020 – survey

Zeituni Ahmed, a pharmaceutical technologist at Faza Sub-County Hospital in Lamu East, waits for patients on August 10. Hospital visits declined significantly in 2020. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

Contrary to popular perception on the streets, new data has revealed that fewer Kenyans died in 2020 when Covid-19 hit the country as compared to 2019 when there was no pandemic.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.