Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu at Michuki Park in Nairobi on December 29, 2020.
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Ferdinand Waititu may lose Sh52m in botched property deal

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu risks losing Sh52 million in a dispute over a failed real estate transaction.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.