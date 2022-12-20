Female police impostor arrested over extortion claims

A suspected police impostor who was arrested allegedly extorting money from matatu operators at the Kariobangi – Huruma roundabout in Nairobi has been charged with impersonation.

Diana Mutheu was accused of impersonating a police officer contrary to section 101 (b) of the National Police Service Act of 2011 on December 16 at the Makadara Law Courts.

She is said to have introduced herself as a police officer to members of the public including Antony Mbogo and Martin Kariuki and police officers – John Mugambi and Rachel Wanjiru of Huruma police station.

The accused person is alleged to have been collecting money from motorists until they became suspicious of her because she did not want to disclose her station.

The members of the public reported her to police officers Mugambi and Wanjiru who were on patrol.

The two cops rushed to the scene and found Ms Mutheu and upon interrogation, they established that she was not a police officer.

They did a quick search and recovered Sh300 in denominations of Sh50 notes suspected to have been proceeds of extortion.

Mutheu was then arrested and escorted to Huruma police station where she was detained during investigations.

In court, Mutheu denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani.

Okwani released her on a cash bail of Sh100, 000 and an alternative bond of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on March 30 next year before the hearing starts on June 14 of the same year.