Felix Koskei orders civil servants to dress down in countdown to Jamhuri Day

Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei has urged civil servants to dress down by wearing jerseys of their favourite Kenyan or African sports teams as the country counts down to this year's Jamhuri Day celebrations next Tuesday.

The directive, Mr Koskei said, also goes hand in hand with the Africa YouthConnekt Summit scheduled for December 8–11.

The summit, organisers say, will bring a sense of energy and inclusivity to the workplace.

“Starting tomorrow (Wednesday, December 6) until Jamhuri Day, let's embrace dress down, stylish and presentable casual wear, amplifying the Africa YouthConnekt Summit vibes that we're proudly hosting from Dec. 8-11. Show your spirit by donning a jersey from your favourite Kenyan or African team – whether it's Athletics, Harambee Stars, Shujaa, or Malkia. Let's rock those jerseys with pride,” Mr Koskei, who is also President William Ruto’s State House chief of staff, said on his X account, formerly Twitter.

The directive not only seeks to redefine the typical formal dress code in government offices --at least for a week-- but also aims to create a more relaxed and inclusive atmosphere within the public service during this period, as his office later said in a clarification.

Display of presentable casual attire

Announcing the initiative, Mr Koskei encouraged civil servants to adopt a "dress down" approach from tomorrow until Jamhuri Day.

The directive encourages the display of presentable casual attire in keeping with the dynamic spirit of the upcoming summit.

Mr Koskei particularly emphasised the need for officials to reinforce the messages of the Africa YouthConnekt Summit through their choice of attire.