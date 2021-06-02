Guys, feeling beautiful has got nothing to do with your looks

Did you know that how you feel about yourself is more important than how you look?

We all have something we wish we could change about our bodies, but what about feeling good in your own skin as much as you can? Body image refers to an individual’s emotional attitudes, beliefs and perceptions of their own body.

These beliefs can affect you either positively or negatively, and that is why you find some people feeling unhappy with some parts of their bodies. I have had issues with my body, and we all do. I was insecure about my round face. It’s kind of chubby, with a forehead and when I smile I get big cheeks.

I had friends who comfortably made fun of my forehead; they’d refer to it as “balcony ya mawazo”.

I used to feel bad and I wasn’t able to fully embrace myself. But I focused on the things I like about myself, like my dimples and my bright eyes.

I learnt that I’m allowed to look beautiful, and be in love with me. I’m worthy of all those things and so are you.

Positive body image

I have learnt that when you nurture a positive body image, you understand that your appearances do not determine your self-worth.

The mistake many of us make is subscribing to this kind of thinking: “When I'll get in better shape, I’ll like my body.” But it’s better to start the other way — accepting your body, finding the many things to love about it and taking good care of it.

A negative body image develops when you compare yourself with others and feel inadequate. Our generation is easily influenced by social and mainstream media, which make people believe that there is an ideal body.

We forget that beauty is not just about appearance. Being positive is as simple as deciding to love yourself despite your shortcomings, and not letting others dictate how you feel about your body. You are either as beautiful or as ugly as you believe you are. You have to practise positive self-talk, be around positive people and cut off all the negativity.

As Alessia Cara puts it her song, Scars to your beautiful, you are a star; you are beautiful.

Cheryl studies journalism and mass media at Jodan College.