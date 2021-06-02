Guys, feeling beautiful has got nothing to do with your looks

Beautiful woman

Being positive is as simple as deciding to love yourself despite your shortcomings, and not letting others dictate how you feel about your body.

Photo credit: File

By  Cheryl Ann

What you need to know:

  • Body image refers to an individual’s emotional attitudes, beliefs and perceptions of their own body.
  • These beliefs can affect you either positively or negatively, and that is why you find some people feeling unhappy with some parts of their bodies.

Did you know that how you feel about yourself is more important than how you look?

