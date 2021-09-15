Auctioneers loan default
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Farmers plead for waivers as auctioneers come calling

mugo

By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

In 2019, Mr Peter Karubiu sought financial assistance from the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) to start a dairy farming and milk processing project. The corporation advanced Sh6 million and Mr Karubiu acquired machines for the project, only for the business to slow down a year later after the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.