Farewell to David Macharia, the scholar who championed ‘gumbaru’ learning

The year 1978 brought many changes in Kenya. The founding president died, his deputy took over, and the Kiswahili word “gumbaru” gained currency throughout the country.

Gumbaru became a buzzword because of a dream President Daniel Moi had. In his inaugural speech as he took over from Jomo Kenyatta, he announced that the government would spend Sh10 million over the next five years to facilitate adult education.

Through it, willing adults could gain literacy and numeracy skills. The man chosen to head the programme was Prof David Macharia, a fastidious University of Nairobi (UoN) lecturer then based at the Institute of Adult Studies.

Prof Macharia had been asked to help contribute to President Moi’s inaugural speech, unaware of what plans the President had. Later, he would be contacted by Mr Darius Mbela, the then permanent secretary in the Ministry of Culture and Social Services, and he accepted to be the director of the Department of Adult Education from April 1979.

Prof Macharia would later say that through the programme that they built from scratch, two out of three Kenyan adults became literate.

Adult literacy offices

The gumbaru project is among the legacies left behind by Prof Macharia, who died on April 29 at the age of 81.

“Under his leadership, six adult learning centres were built nationwide and adult literacy offices were established in every district, location and division in the country,” a eulogy shared by his family states, adding that 70 per cent of those who gained literacy skills through the programme were women.

The department would in the following years face funding challenges but Prof Macharia and his team were determined to keep things going. His achievements in the field made him stand out.

In 1987, he was contracted by Somalia to be an adviser in adult and non-formal education. Seconded by UoN, he moved to Mogadishu with his wife Helen and their children — Laila,Christopher and Sandra. He had to leave Mogadishu when the country descended into chaos with the fall of Siad Barre’s government in 1991.

“Prof Macharia was on the last civilian flight out of Mogadishu as the country descended into conflict,” his eulogy reads.

Not long afterwards, he was in Namibia, helping the government roll out its literacy programme. He would later return to UoN where he became the dean of the Faculty of External Studies from 1997 to 2002. He was at UoN until his retirement in 2018.

Colleagues at the university described him as a don who endeavoured to be friends with everyone. His trademark sense of humour also cropped up in interviews the Sunday Nation had with two UoN lecturers.

“He supported growth and personal development and he was happy for our own individual development. He helped many people progress in their careers,” said Dr Augustine Mwangi, a senior lecturer at UoN.

Dr Mwangi added that teaching to Prof Mwangi was a form of therapy.

“Even when his health was failing him, he found teaching very therapeutic,” he said.

And according to Mr Kukubo Barasa, who is based at the UoN’s College of Education and External Studies, the “always joking” lecturer was a great lover of books.

Cups of coffee

“Once, he took me to his house and we had several cups of coffee and we spent not less than four hours just going over his bookshelf, talking about stories originating from the books,” he said.

Prof Macharia’s efforts in education and peace projects were recognised through the various awards he received, among them the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) in 2006 and the Steve Biko International Peace Award in 2003. He was also an honorary life member of the African Association for Literacy and Adult Education.

He was an alumnus of Alliance High School and Makerere University, and he was an active sportsman in his schooling days. In his life, he was a supporter of English Premier League side Arsenal.

“He would set aside everything to follow their matches, declaring solemnly, ‘My team needs me!’” his family said in the eulogy.

“A gentle and wise soul, he lived at peace with everyone and considered every stranger a potential friend,” the family eulogy says of him.