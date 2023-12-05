Fanfare as one of a kind Nation Shopping Festival begins at UoN

The Nation Media Group’s inaugural Nation Shopping Festival got off to a brisk start at the University of Nairobi (UoN) grounds on Monday.

There was fanfare, and throngs of shoppers as more than 500 businesses pitched camp at the venue that was bustling with activity.

The festival, a six-day shopping extravaganza, will run until December 9.

“This is the first of its kind,” Nation Media Group’s Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama said.

Yamato Tools KK Managing Director Daniel Muriithi looks on as Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama rides a bicycle at the Urban Art Household and Antique exhibition at The University of Nairobi on December 4, 2023, during the Nation Shopping Festival. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

“We’re used to having graduands on these grounds but this time we’re giving Kenyans an opportunity to buy something. We know the economic times are tough, but with the help of the Nation Media Group, you will be able to buy something because the prices are quite affordable.

“We will definitely be here next year, and we welcome everyone.

Oppo Kenya's Teresiah Kiminda serves her customers at The University of Nairobi Grounds on December 4, 2023, during the Nation Shopping Festival. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

“Today (yesterday) marks the beginning of a celebration that unites us in the spirit of innovation and storytelling. As we cut this ribbon, we pave the way for a festival that embodies the essence of creativity and the power of communication.

“The Nation Media Group stands committed to nurturing a platform where voices resonate, ideas flourish, and stories unfold, shaping the narrative of our society and fostering connections that inspire and inform.”

Sharon Ingoshe of Kapa serving noodles to her customers at The University of Nairobi Grounds on 4 December 2023 during the Nation Shopping Festival. Photo credit: Habil | Nation Medi Group

Embracing a treasure trove of shopping experiences, the festival aims to bring together wholesale and retail businesses in Kenya, drawing in throngs of shoppers seeking diverse products and exclusive deals.

Boasting an extensive array of vendors and businesses, this festival has positioned itself as a melting pot of innovation, variety, and consumer engagement.

Attendees were greeted with a vibrant atmosphere as merchants showcased their finest wares, spanning fashion, electronics, household goods, artisanal crafts, and an assortment of culinary delights.

Yamato Tools KK Managing Director Daniel Muriithi (right) talks to Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama at a shoe stall during the Urban Art Household and Antique exhibition at the University of Nairobi grounds on December 4, 2023. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

"I am thrilled to see the energy and diversity of products here. It's a fantastic opportunity to explore different businesses and find unique items at cheaper prices," said Maryanne, a jubilant shopper and student at the University of Nairobi.

Nation Media Group’s Chief Commercial Officer Kenneth Oyolla lauded the initiative's scale and significance in uniting businesses and consumers under one roof.

Joan Wanjiru (right) and Jackline Kahaki (centre) of Premier Foods Limited serve a customer at their exhibition at The University of Nairobi Grounds on 4 December 2023 during the Nation Shopping Festival. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

"We are excited to witness this grand collaboration of businesses, entrepreneurs, and shoppers. The Nation Shopping Festival' represents a remarkable platform to showcase Kenya's entrepreneurial spirit and diversity," said Mr Oyolla.