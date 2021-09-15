Family sets burial date for Orie Rogo Manduli

The late Orie Rogo Manduli.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s first woman rally driver and politician, Orie Rogo Manduli, will be buried on Saturday, October 2, her family says.

