Family sets burial date for Orie Rogo Manduli

Kenya’s first woman rally driver and politician, Orie Rogo Manduli, will be buried on Saturday, October 2, her family says.

In an announcement made on Wednesday morning by the funeral organising committee, the burial will be preceded by a funeral service to be held on Tuesday September 28, at All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi.

Ms Manduli, who died on September 8 at her Riverside home in Nairobi following a heart attack, will be laid to rest at her Tondorie farm in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

Family spokesperson Gor Semelang’o expressed gratitude for “the overwhelming heartfelt messages and condolences” received from Kenyans as well as friends from around the world.

"For the past year, Orie Rogo-Manduli has privately endured the decline of her health and even in the seemingly darkest hour, she surpassed expectations in her recent recovery. Ultimately, the inexorable advance of age and time rendered their verdict," Mr Semelang’o read in a statement.

"She passed away the way she lived — on her own terms and with a strong Christian faith. Despite the deep loss we have experienced, we find comfort in knowing her last days were filled with joy, having recently celebrated her birthday." he continued.

The family described Ms Manduli as an indomitable woman, a go-getter and role model who broke multiple glass ceilings for women around the world.

"To the family, she was all that and much more. She was a loving mother to her children: Elizabeth, the late Alison, Janice and Katyana; a doting grandmother to many and an all-encompassing sibling. She was a pillar and matriarch in the family who shone a bright light on our paths. She taught us how to live life to the fullest and unapologetically," the family said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had mourned the veteran politician and fashion icon as a woman of many firsts and trailblazer who fought tirelessly for women's empowerment.

“It is sad and unfortunate that death has taken away Mama Orie Rogo Manduli, one of our country’s most recognisable, highly charismatic and accomplished politicians. A bold leader and mentor, Manduli tirelessly championed for women empowerment,” the President said.