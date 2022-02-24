Ezra Ogega

Ezra Ogega, 28, who is suspected to have drowned in River Nile.

Family’s agonising search for body of kin believed to have drowned in River Nile 

By  Joseph Openda

  • The family has spent the past 10 days in an agonising search for Ezra Ogega’s body.
  • When he set out for Juba almost four months ago, he was to be hosted by his brother.

When he travelled to South Sudan in October last year, Ezra Ogega, 28, was hopeful that he would land a job that would enable him to cater for his family back in Nairobi. 

