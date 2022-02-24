Family’s agonising search for body of kin believed to have drowned in River Nile 

When he travelled to South Sudan in October last year, Ezra Ogega, 28, was hopeful that he would land a job that would enable him to cater for his family back in Nairobi.

And when his wife Ann Mutanu and their four-year-old son bade Ogega farewell in Nairobi, little did they know that he would three months later disappear without a trace, only for his search to lead the family to the raging waters of River Nile, where he is believed to have drowned.

The family has spent the past 10 days in an agonising search for Ogega’s body, which they hope to bring back for interment.

When he set out for Juba almost four months ago, he was to be hosted by his brother, Mr Kelvin Michira, as he looked for a job. Mr Michira, a hair specialist, was well-established in Juba and would have no problem hosting his brother.

Ogega was so determined to go to Juba that he started his journey there before firming up plans with his brother. For his part, Mr Michira wanted his brother to hold on for a while before travelling to Juba.

However, when he realised that Ogega was already on his way there, he had no choice but to receive him when he got there.

“When he arrived I hosted him in my rented house where we lived together. My business was doing well so I had enough money to support both of us,” said Mr Michira, who is fondly referred to as Sanchez.

Went fishing alone

The two were happy to be reunited, as often happens when close relatives or friends meet far away from home.

“We did a lot of things together and I introduced him to most of my Kenyan friends. We would go fishing together and sometimes watch football at the same joints,” he said.

After a month, Sanchez narrated, Ogega landed a marketing job with a company called Urgent Logistics, which enabled him to start sending money back home to support his family.

By this time, Ogega had been shown around South Sudan and developed a particular liking for River Nile, where he enjoyed fishing, bathing and swimming.

All was well until February 12, when Ogega decided to go fishing alone.

Sanchez told the Nation that he had left his brother preparing to go to the river. He was also to attend to a client who had called him.

Upon returning to the house at 3pm, Sanchez said his brother had not yet returned from the river. He prepared lunch and took a nap.

He woke up at 7pm. His brother was still yet to return.

Ezra Ogega, 28, who is suspected to have drowned in River Nile. Photo credit: Courtesy

“I had given him some money, so I thought he had decided to go and have fun somewhere. I then prepared supper, which I took and kept some for him,” he said.

He went to sleep and when he woke up at 3am, to his surprise, Ogega was still yet to return.

At dawn, he and one of his friends, Pablo, tried to reach Ogega on his cellphone but their calls went unanswered.

They went to the river but did not find him there.

On their way back, they bumped into someone who told them he had spotted the body of someone who had presumably drowned in the river.

They went back and upon searching further they found Ogega’s clothes and sandals somewhere on the river bank.

The likelihood that Ogega might have drowned hit Sanchez so hard that he fell to the ground, unconscious.

He would be allowed back into the search operation after four days. This was after the search team had received reports that an unidentified body had been seen floating several kilometres down the river.

News of the tragedy

“We hired speed boats and went looking for the body. Five hours later we had not seen any body. We decided later to go to the Kenyan Embassy, where we were given documents to facilitate the search,” he said.

A letter from the Kenyan Embassy in South Sudan dated February 17, which the Nation has seen, indicates that Ogega was a Kenyan citizen working with Urgent Logistics Limited in Juba and appeals for assistance in the search and recovery of the body.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Juba kindly requests the concerned authorities of the government of South Sudan to provide them with all the necessary assistance that they may require in the search and retrieval of the body of Ogega from River Nile,” read part of the letter.

Mr Michira told the Nation they had spent a lot of money and appealed for government assistance.

Ogega’s father, Mr Abraham Michira, said his family had not had time to sleep since they received the news of the tragedy that befell his third-born son.

Ogega’s wife, the family added, had been admitted to hospital after she collapsed upon learning of the incident.