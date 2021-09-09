Family reveals Orie Rogo Manduli's last moments

Two weeks ago, the family of Orie Rogo Manduli, one of Kenya’s most colourful politicians, held a thanksgiving ceremony for her at her Riverside home in Nairobi.

They were grateful she was recuperating well after being discharged from the intensive care unit at the Nairobi Hospital two months ago.

Her children recall an excited Manduli who was touched by the move, and which she kept talking about.

But one more thing occupied her mind.

She wanted to go back to her farm in Tondorie estate in Kitale to oversee sugarcane harvest.

A larger-than-life character defined by her trademark headgear, African attire, high heels and gravelly voice, Ms Manduli was also an accomplished farmer and loved every aspect of it.

“She was a big sugarcane farmer and that was her pride and joy and I am pleased to say that as she has gone, her farm has flourished and is flourishing,” her daughter, Elizabeth, told the Nation.

The trip to the farm was to happen next month and Elizabeth was handed the task.

It was never to be.

At 3.42pm on Wednesday, Ms Manduli, an omnipresent figure who made her mark challenging what she deemed as not right, breathed her last after a heart attack.

Orie Rogo Manduli. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“She was at home recuperating after being discharged from hospital. Mum had been very ill for some time and just two months ago she was discharged from the ICU at Nairobi Hospital,” Elizabeth said.

A team of doctors, she said, made all the effort to resuscitate her, but failed.

At the time of her death, Elizabeth said, Ms Manduli was still mourning the death of her daughter, Alison, who died on January 31, 2020.

“We feel like the death of Alison really took a toll on her,” Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth described her mother, who made her mark as the first woman to compete in the Safari Rally Championship in 1974, as one of a kind. A woman ahead of her time, gracious, fearless and God-loving.

“She was a very loving mother, smart business woman, loved her country and politics and was very strong in the women's empowerment movement,” she said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned the veteran politician and fashion icon as a woman of many firsts and trailblazer who fought tirelessly for women's empowerment.

“It is sad and unfortunate that death has taken away Mama Orie Rogo Manduli, one of our country’s most recognizable, highly charismatic and accomplished politicians. A bold leader and mentor, Manduli tirelessly championed for women empowerment,” the President mourned.

In the message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of Manduli, the President said the late was a fearless, bold and practical leader who always spoke her mind.

He recalled the late Manduli’s exploits as a sports woman and model saying Kenyans will forever cherish her achievement as the first African Woman Safari Rally driver, a feat she achieved when she took part in the 1974 edition alongside her late co-driver Sylvia Omino.

“The late Orie Rogo Manduli was a woman of many firsts who never shied away from exploring new horizons. She took up and excelled in motorsports at a time when many African women would never have dared thereby opening up the sport to women drivers in later years. At the tender age of 16 years, while still in secondary school, Manduli won Miss Kenya beauty pageant. She was simply a phenomenal and standout woman trailblazer,” the President said.

On her signature attire and head gear, the Head of State said the departed Manduli fully embraced African culture and was a recognised fashion icon and trendsetter.

“Mama Orie Rogo Manduli was a fashion icon whose trademark African print attire and prominent head gear made her one of Africa’s most recognizable personalities,” the President recalled.

The Head of State wished Ms Orie Rogo Manduli’s family God’s grace, fortitude and comfort as they come to terms with her sudden death.

Other politicians have sent messages of condolence following the death of the veteran politician.

Siaya Senator James Orengo said Ms Manduli was a luminary in women rights, African Fashion, politics, governance and democracy.

"Orie Rogo Manduli will forever be remembered for how multilayered she was," he said.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula mourned Ms Manduli as a charismatic no nonsense politician.

"Her passing on dims a bright star that illuminates far and wide. She was a committed member of Ford Kenya. Our entire party fraternity will miss her. Pole to the family," Mr Wetang'ula said in a statement via Twitter.

Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba described Manduli as a bold, focused and ardent political leader.

“She contributed immensely to the rights and the second liberation for this country. She was also an established farmer who championed diversification and mechanized farming in the region,” Mr Khaemba said.

The body is lying at Lee Funeral Home as the family awaits burial arrangement.

Ms Manduli was born Mary Orie Rogo but changed to Mary Orie Rogo Ondieki after her marriage.

The couple was blessed with three daughters; Elizabeth, Allison and Janice but she divorced after five years of marriage.