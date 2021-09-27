Family holds requiem mass for Nakuru doctor, murdered children

Nakuru doctor James Gakara two children Dylan and Hailey funeral

Caskets containing  the remains of Nakuru-based doctor James Gakara and his two children, Dylan and Hailey, during a memorial service at Holy Trinity Milimani Catholic Church in Nakuru town on September 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Cheboite Kigen  &  Nation Reporter

The family of late Nakuru doctor James Gakara held a memorial service for him and his late children on Monday. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.