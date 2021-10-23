Sexual violence
Family demands justice for defiled girl as suspect roams freely

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The defilement is said to have happened in Siongi village in the region, and the matter is public knowledge.
  • But the suspect has gone scot-free for unexplained reasons, while the victim and the child are on their own.

A dirt road leads to a homestead with three mud-walled houses and an old rickety wooden granary in Kiptele village, Bureti constituency, Kericho County.

