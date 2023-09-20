Family and wife of late Kemri researcher locked in Sh420m succession battle

The family of Evan Murimi Mathenge, a former researcher at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) who died almost three years ago, has gone to court to oppose Faith Njeri's, bid to inherit his wealth, estimated to be more than Sh420 million.

, saying the marriage between Ms Njeri and Mr Mathenge was based on greed and deceit to benefit from his wealth.

Mr Mathenge married Ms Njeri, Mercy Wanjiku's blood sister, barely a year after the death of his wife, Mercy Wanjiku, who was killed in a road accident on July 27, 2012. The deceased was then a lecturer at the government-owned Kenyatta University, Kitui campus and her sister started dating in early 2013 and eventually settled as a family in 2014 at Kahawa Sukari, Ruiru Constituency, Kiambu in a mansion where her sister used to live with Mr Mathenge.

Now, in an affidavit filed at the Nyeri magistrate's court and seen by the Daily Nation, Mr Mathenge's sister, identified as Joyce Muthoni, says she is opposed to Ms Njeri inheriting her brother's wealth because she is already married to another man, informing the court that the only person recognised by the family as her late brother's wife is Mercy Wanjiku (Njeri's blood sister) who is already deceased, leaving behind two children.

The succession dispute arose after Ms Muthoni, the sister of Mr Mathenge (deceased), went to court seeking to be granted administration of his brother's estate, which was later granted by the court, only to be overturned and declared defective after it was discovered that it did not meet the quorum of the required number of administrators.

Ms Muthoni disputes that Ms Njeri should be recognised as Mr Mathenge's wife.

Null and void

"The applicant is not a wife of the deceased as she is married to one Benson Maingi who works at Nairobi Bottlers Industrial Area, Nairobi and the applicant's elder sister Mercy Wanjiku Mwangi, deceased is the one who was married to the deceased and the applicant is not married to the deceased in any way known to law,'' Ms Muthoni says in an affidavit filed in court through his lawyer Wahome Gikonyo and Company Advocates.

Ms Muthoni has told the court that she filed the application in court to stop Ms Njeri from administering her brother's estate, saying her brother's estate belonged solely to the deceased's two sons.

"That I have filed this application for the benefit of my brother's minor children and I am in no way a beneficiary because the beneficiaries are the minor children and that the applicant is motivated by greed to disinherit my brother's minor children when she has her own husband and home,'' Ms Muthoni told the court.

Ms Muthoni noted that Ms Njeri was never introduced to them as the deceased's wife because it is even against Kikuyu custom and Christianity for one to marry a sister to his deceased wife.

Mrs Njeri did not have any children with Mr Mathenge.

Ms Muthoni further notes that she has been paying the school fees of the deceased's children and further informs the court that the purported affidavit of marriage between Ms Njeri and Mr Mathenge dated March 28, 2019 is null and void as Mr Mathenge was not in his normal state of mind as he was suffering from acute spyehosis as evidenced by the medical report dated September 28, 2020 from Avenue Healthcare Nairobi and later Aga Khan Hospital.

Mentally ill

"That at the time of signing the affidavit, he (Mathenge) was admitted at Aga Khan Hospital and he was made to sign and the same was backdated to March 28, 2019 when he was already mentally ill with colon cancer," Ms Muthoni told the court.

Ms Njeri says she married Mr Mathenge after noticing that her sister's children lacked someone to take care of them as Mr Mathenge was a busy man.

''I noticed that when my sister died on July 27, 2012, the two boys she left behind were suffering because her husband travelled a lot for work and when he asked me (Dr Mathenge) if I could agree to marry him and continue taking care of my sister's children and now live together as husband and wife, I readily agreed and he paid my dowry after settling that of my late sister. My parents had no objection to our union,'' Ms Njeri told the Daily Nation on Saturday at her palatial home in Kahawa Sukari.

''We finally moved in as a couple on December 23, 2014 and settled and lived happily in the same house that my sister lived in with her husband in Kahawa Sukari before she died,'' Ms Njeri explained nostalgically.

Mr Mathenge was a rich man, a businessman, a researcher at the Centre for Disease Control at the Kenya Medical Research Institute, a part-time lecturer at three local universities and a consultant to the World Health Organisation (WHO), with vast assets ranging from motor vehicles, large tracts of land spread across Kiambu, Nanyuki and Nairobi, property, shares in listed companies and a fat pension.