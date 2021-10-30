Elgiva Bwire
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Families accuse security agencies of abducting terror ex-convict, his cousin and lawyer

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

It was meant to be a celebration of freedom for Elgiva Bwire Oliacha, who was convicted 10 years ago after pleading guilty to terrorism charges, when he walked out of the gates of Kamiti Maximum Prison on Thursday afternoon.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.