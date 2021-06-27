DCI detectives seize fake gold from a strong room at JKA

Fake gold bars

Some of the fake gold bars which were seized from a strong room at the JKIA on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Martin Kinyanjui

Nation Media Group

Detectives have seized a consignment of fake gold bars which had been stored in a strong room belonging to Swissport transit freight station at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JIKA), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said.

