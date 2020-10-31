Fake doctor Mugo wa Wairimu had dreams of being an MP

When the news broke of fake doctor James Ndichu Mugo once again running an unlicensed clinic three years after the first one was shut, he said people were out to tarnish his name.

Mugo, also known as Mugo wa Wairimu or Dr Jimmy, had also previously been accused of sedating female patients and raping them.

“I have served this country in the field of medicine. I studied at the University of Nairobi so a fake video cannot scare me,” he said on his Facebook page.

“Since I don’t believe in God, let nature take its course.”

That was in November 2018. Mugo, who had since his first arrest in 2015 for reportedly raping patients, decided to use his case for publicity.

He had morphed into a commentator on social media.

He even attempted to contest the Roysambu parliamentary seat on a Jubilee ticket in 2013 but abandoned the idea before the party primaries.

He also served time at Industrial Area prison, Nairobi. Mugo had been accused of defrauding a woman of Sh100,000 in Dagoretti. It was on social media that Mugo was at his best. He commented on almost everything.

He had been arrested in 2015 for running an illegal clinic in Githurai 44. Police said it is in this clinic that Mugo sedated and raped his patients.

The bashing by outraged Kenyans on social media did not seem to scare Mugo. Mugo is the fourth born in a family of six.

Two of his siblings are in the medical profession, with one being a surgeon and the other a pharmacist.

His father used to run a kiosk in Mutuini village, Dagoretti where Mugo and his siblings were born and brought up. His mother tended the family land.

A neighbour told the Saturday Nation that Mugo attended Gitiba Primary School before joining Dagorreti High School.

“He disappeared after his Kenya Certificate of Secondary School examination. We were told he went to college and graduated,” the neighbour said.

“We don’t know what he studied as he did not come back. The only time we heard of Mugo again is when he wanted to vie for a parliamentary seat.”

They heard of him again in a 2015 TV exposé and arrest.

Charged with rape

A woman interviewed narrated heartwrenching tales of Mugo at his Prestige clinic in Githurai.

A secretly recorded video even showed a man believed to be Mugo having sex with a woman on a table. After the exposé, Mugo was arrested and charged with 12 counts of rape. The case is ongoing.

“The rape cases at Makadara and Milimani courts are at an advanced stage,” State prosecutor James Machira said.

Many thought Mugo would keep a low profile after the arrest. Once released on a Sh1 million cash bail, he stayed out of trouble for a while.

Later, he approached a friend who was running a hospital in Kayole and asked to be allowed to use its name – Milan Health International.

In early 2018, Mugo was back in business as a gynaecologist who also offered abortion services.

