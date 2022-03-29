Facebook faces suit over work conditions in Nairobi office

A former Facebook employee who was reportedly fired after questioning working conditions has threatened to sue the parent company Meta for wrongful termination of his contract.

Mr Daniel Motaung, a former content moderator for the social media platform, claims he was fired for trying to organise a trade union with his 100 co-workers in the Nairobi office to protest what they felt were exploitative working conditions.

His lawyers on Tuesday wrote a demand letter to Meta and a San Francisco-based Ethical Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm called Sama, which provides content moderation services for Facebook in Nairobi.

The letter put the two firms on notice of a forthcoming legal suit for violating the rights of Kenyan and international staff, noting that it was their constitutional right to form a union.

Global operations

“Content moderators like Daniel are the most important and least-discussed aspect of Facebook’s global operations. Their job is to sift through the social media posts of Facebook’s nearly three billion monthly users and remove posts that violate its rules – such as graphic violence, hate, and misinformation,” it stated.

They said the nature of the work poses a health risk of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which has not been addressed.

“Facebook subcontracts most of this work to companies like Sama – a practice that keeps Facebook’s profit margins high but at the cost of thousands of moderators’ health – and the safety of Facebook worldwide. Sama moderators report ongoing violations, including conditions which are unsafe, degrading, and pose a risk of PTSD,” the letter said.

The lawyers said the claimant believes that Sama participated in unlawful “union-busting action”, which included flying over a top executive from the United States to crush the fledgling union.