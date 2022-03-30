Ezekiel Mutua: I will fight for musicians and restore their glory

Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) new boss Ezekiel Mutua has outlined key areas he will be focusing on as he takes up his duties.

Dr Mutua promised to make sure that music again becomes profitable for artistes, including raising the quality of Kenyan music.

He said he will also work to restore the lost glory of the music industry, which had been neglected in the past.

"To all Kenyan musicians, my message is simple: I will work for you and with you to make music profitable and meaningful. I will fight for you, defend your rights and put conversations about music at the front table like I did with film,” he said.

“Together we shall raise the quality of Kenyan music and restore the lost glory of the industry. I am your champion. In more progressive countries musicians are among the richest and most respected people in society. It can and will happen in Kenya too!

“MCSK belongs to musicians and my brief is therefore to fight for your welfare. I appeal for your support as we begin the journey of reviving and repositioning this great industry.”

Dr Mutua’s appointment came under harsh criticism from some performers.

Sauti Sol group member Bien Barasa argued that Dr Mutua had not done much for the film industry, where he worked in the same capacity.

Comedian Eric Omondi likened his appointment to a step back in the music industry.

Dr Mutua’s relations with local artistes have been hostile. He has had numerous run-ins with them, to the point that many would refer to him as a villain.

During his time as CEO of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), he championed clean content.

Comedian Omondi is among performers who have engaged in unpleasant verbal exchanges with Dr Mutua.

This was after Dr Mutua cancelled the comedian’s online show “Wife Material” on the grounds that he was sharing unauthorised content.

The comedian was then arrested by KFCB compliance officers and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives for violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act.