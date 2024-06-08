An interview panel.

Exposed: Intern part of interview panel that hired staff for government agency

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

The National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) used an intern to recruit county coordinators for deployment across the country, an audit has revealed, exposing human resource management lapses at the agency set up to help Kenya reduce poverty and inequality.

The intern was part of an interview and selection committee that met with 235 candidates and hired 45 of them as county coordinators, though the process was marred by irregularities that saw undeserving people hired at the expense of qualified professionals, an audit has revealed.

