What you need to know about thrombosis and Covid-19

Covid jab

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine on September 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

This year, more than ever, blood clots have created a fuss, as they were said to be a side effect of taking some Covid-19 vaccines.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.