Revealed: The 7 tea varieties that hold promise

Tea farm

To reverse losses, the Tea Research Institute (TRI) has recommended seven varieties of tea to be grown by farmers in the South Rift.

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

For years, a notorious pest has ravaged tea plantations in Kericho and Bomet, leaving farmers counting heavy losses.

