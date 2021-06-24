Explainer: Where Cuba's Abdala vaccine got its name

Covid-19 vaccine

The Cuban government says that results from the last-stage clinical trials confirm its three-shot Abdala vaccine has an efficacy of 92.28 per cent against Covid-19.

Photo credit: Munir Uz zaman | AFP

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

A new Covid-19 vaccine has become the talk of the town, not just because of the vaccine’s effectiveness but because of its unique name.

