Explainer: What does it take to treat a gunshot wound?

Following the recent anti-government protests, the grim reality of violence has cast a spotlight on the extent of gunshot injuries, and the cost of treating them.

Patients suffering from severe gunshot wounds have been admitted to various hospitals, occasioning financial and emotional toll on individuals, families and the country’s healthcare system.

For many families, the cost of medical care extends far beyond the initial emergency treatment.

From surgical procedures to extended hospital stays and rehabilitation, the expenses accumulate rapidly, placing a significant burden on households already grappling with the trauma of violence.

Also, the complexity of gunshot injuries—ranging from superficial wounds to severe damage to vital organs—requires diverse and often costly interventions, including surgeries and intensive care, according to medics.

Gun type

Nakuru County Director of Medical Services Dr Daniel Wainaina explains that gunshot wounds vary based on the weapon used and the injury’s location.

"Gunshot wounds are categorised based on velocity and power, and the extent of injury depends on how close or far the victim was from the shot, and the location of the wound. Injuries to vital areas like the head, neck, chest, and abdomen are more severe compared to limbs," Dr Wainaina told Nation.africa.

He explained that when a gunshot wound patient arrives at a medical facility, the initial focus is on rapid assessment to stabilise the patient.

"We ensure that the airway is open, the patient is breathing, and circulation is normal. We also monitor for blood loss," he said.

Following stabilisation, further assessments are conducted to evaluate the extent of the injury. Some gunshot injuries are superficial and can be treated with antibiotics and minor care at home.

However, fractures or injuries involving vital organs often require surgery and extended hospitalisation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Some bullets enter and leave the body, leaving damages along the way not touching the vital organs. They are treated differently.

Risks

Dr Wainaina noted that while bullets are typically removed from the body, intervention can sometimes pose risks.

When a bullet is lodged in the body, medics fast stabilise the patient and then do an investigation including imaging, X-rays and Ultrasound scans to identify where the bullets are lodged.

"Sometimes, it’s more dangerous to remove a bullet, especially if it’s lodged near major arteries, nerves, or within the skull. We prioritise patient stability and conduct thorough assessments before deciding on removal," he explained.

“There is no blanket answer in terms of how long one is treated, how much it costs to treat, or how long they stay in hospital. It is very specific on the specific injury. It is on a case-by-case basis,” said Dr Wanaina.

An article by the National Library of Medicine titled "Gunshot Wounds Forensic Pathology" describes gunshot wounds as consisting of a permanent tract or cavity surrounded by abraded tissue called the abrasion rim.

The wound also contains a grease collar from lubricant accumulation during penetration.

Classifications

Firearms are categorised into rifled firearms and smooth-bore firearms (shotguns), with a third category including country-made firearms.

Gunshot wounds can be classified based on muzzle velocity: Low-velocity wounds are less than 1,100 ft/s (335 m/s) and are typical of small caliber handguns and display wound patterns like Gustilo Anderson Type 1 or 2 wounds (a wound less than 1 cm with minimal contamination or muscle damage).

There’s also a Medium-velocity wound shot between 1,200 ft/s (366 m/s) and 2,000 ft/s (610 m/s).

These are more typical of shotgun blasts or higher caliber handguns like magnums. Low-velocity wounds are typical of small-caliber handguns, while high-velocity wounds are caused by powerful rifles. The risk of infection increases with higher velocity wounds due to the extensive tissue damage.

High-velocity: Between 2,000 ft/s (610 m/s) and 3,500 ft/s (1,067 m/s), usually caused by powerful assault or hunting rifles and usually display a wound pattern. The risk of infection is especially high due to the large area of injury and destroyed tissue.

The risk of infection from these types of wounds can vary depending on the type and pattern of bullets fired as well as the distance from the firearm.

Firing didtance

Gunshot wounds are also classified based on firing distance: contact wounds, near-contact or close-range wounds, mid-range or intermediate-range wounds, distant or far-range wounds, and indeterminate wounds.

Contact wounds are identifiable by the presence of a muzzle imprint on the skin, while near-contact wounds show flame burns and singeing of hair while Mid-range wounds have smoke, gas, and unburnt particles, whereas distant wounds lack these signs.

A gunshot wound to the neck can be particularly dangerous due to the concentration of vital anatomical structures in a small area.

“The neck contains structures like the larynx, trachea, pharynx, esophagus, major arteries and veins, and nervous system anatomy. Gunshot wounds to the neck can cause severe bleeding, airway compromise, and nervous system injury,” Dr Wainaina explained.

Similarly, gunshot wounds to the chest can cause severe bleeding, respiratory issues, and cardiac injuries.

“The chest houses vital organs such as the heart, lungs, and major vessels. Gunshots here can lead to conditions like hemothorax, pneumothorax, and cardiac tamponade,” he added.

Abdominal gunshot wounds are also critical, potentially causing severe bleeding, organ rupture, and peritonitis.

“The abdomen includes the stomach, intestines, liver, and kidneys. Gunshots can disrupt these organs, leading to significant health complications,” Dr Wainaina said.