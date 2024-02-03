Explainer: Effects of smoke inhalation

Inhaling smoke or fumes from a fire can have serious effects on our health, from our lungs to our kidneys, liver, brain and heart.

A huge gas explosion occurred in the Mradi area of Embakasi late Thursday night and early Friday morning. The multiple explosions, which sent flames and smoke into the sky, displaced hundreds of people.

So far, three people have died from their injuries and hundreds have been admitted to various hospitals for smoke inhalation and burns.

According to experts, the explosion not only affected those who were exposed to the gas that night but also had health implications for people living much further away from the factory.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, smoke contains a variety of gases and particles from the materials that fuel the fire, including ozone, carbon monoxide, polycyclic aromatic compounds, nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter pollutants, which are linked to respiratory and cardiovascular disease.

“When a healthy person breathes in air tinged with smoke from the fires and flames, they may feel a sting in their eyes, and when they cough, they may have trouble recovering their breath. The majority inhale smoke when they breathe in the products of combustion (burning) during a fire. Smoke is a mixture of heated particles and gases,” says Keith Bein, an atmospheric scientist at the University of California.

The study shows that smoke inhalation can cause more serious problems that should be taken to the emergency department, including:

oxygen deprivation (from carbon monoxide)

chemical irritation (from burnt particles lodged in the lungs)

swelling of airways (from heat damage)

a combination of the above.

Carbon monoxide gas is also produced when substances burn. It reduces the amount of oxygen in your body. In pregnant women, the unborn baby may be more affected than the mother because the baby's blood retains more carbon monoxide than the mother's.

“A blood test may be taken to see if there has been exposure to carbon monoxide, but this is not always needed if symptoms are mild. The treatment for carbon monoxide inhalation is breathing high concentrations of oxygen through a mask for a period of time. This speeds up the removal of the carbon monoxide from the blood,” said Benjamin Wachira, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Aga Khan University.

He said smoke inhalation is more concerning if people

are exposed in an enclosed space (more than 5 minutes)

have experienced prolonged exposure to smoke (hours)

have a pre-existing medical condition, including heart disease, respiratory diseases such as asthma, or if a woman is pregnant

Symptoms of those who have inhaled smoke include:

coughing

shortness of breath

hoarseness of voice

headache

nausea and/or vomiting

drowsiness or confusion

eye irritation

vein colour change from blue to cherry red

soot in the nostrils with swelling of the nasal passages

Wachira advised Kenyans to seek medical attention or call for emergency assistance if they experience hoarse voice, difficulty breathing, prolonged coughing and mental confusion after inhaling smoke.

He said inhaling fire fumes can be dangerous as it damages the throat, the throat swells thus closing the air space and if the patient is not taken to a proper hospital in good time, it can lead to death.

“Counties should activate mass casualty response systems in hospitals and the scene level to manage all the emergencies at the scene and not depend on the general public to save the situation,” Wachira said.