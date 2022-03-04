Experts recommend eight weeks between vaccine doses for young males

Pfizer-BioNTech

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Younger males taking Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should consider waiting longer than four weeks between the first and second doses, this is according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has changed its advice on spacing the shots to eight weeks.

