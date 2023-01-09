Experts: Ozone layer recovery on track to avoid global warming by 0.5°C

The ozone layer is on track to recover within four decades, with the global phaseout of ozone-depleting chemicals already benefiting efforts to mitigate climate change.

This is the conclusion of an UN-backed panel of experts, presented on Monday at the American Meteorological Society’s 103rd annual meeting.

Examining novel technologies such as geoengineering for the first time, the panel warns of unintended impacts on the ozone layer.

The UN-backed Scientific Assessment Panel to the Montreal Protocol on Ozone Depleting Substances quadrennial assessment report, published every four years, confirms the phase-out of nearly 99 per cent of banned ozone-depleting substances.

The Montreal Protocol has succeeded in safeguarding the ozone layer, leading to the notable recovery of the ozone layer in the upper stratosphere and decreased human exposure to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun.

If current policies remain in place, the ozone layer is expected to recover to 1980 values by around 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic and by 2040 for the rest of the world.

Variations in the size of the Antarctic ozone hole, particularly between 2019 and 2021, were driven largely by meteorological conditions.

The Antarctic ozone hole has been slowly improving in area and depth since the year 2000.

“That ozone recovery is on track according to the latest quadrennial report is fantastic news. The impact the Montreal Protocol has had on climate change mitigation cannot be overstressed. Over the last 35 years, the Protocol has become a true champion for the environment,” said Meg Seki, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Environment Programme’s Ozone Secretariat.

“The assessments and reviews undertaken by the Scientific Assessment Panel remain a vital component of the work of the Protocol that helps inform policy and decision-makers.”

The 10th edition of the Scientific Assessment Panel reaffirms the positive impact that the treaty has already had on the climate.

An additional 2016 agreement, known as the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, requires a phase down of production and consumption of some hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

HFCs do not directly deplete ozone but are powerful climate change gases.

The Scientific Assessment Panel said this amendment is estimated to avoid 0.3–0.5°C of global warming.

“Ozone action sets a precedent for climate action. Our success in phasing out ozone-eating chemicals shows us what can and must be done – as a matter of urgency – to transition away from fossil fuels, reduce greenhouse gases and so limit temperature increase,” said WMO Secretary-General Prof Petteri Taalas.

The latest assessment has been made based on extensive studies, research and data compiled by a large international group of experts including the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Union.

For the first time, the Scientific Assessment Panel examined the potential effects on ozone of the intentional addition of aerosols into the stratosphere, known as a stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI).

SAI has been proposed as a potential method to reduce climate warming by increasing sunlight reflection.