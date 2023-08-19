Experts call for social insurance, tech in health

As Kenyans become frugal with their day-to-day expenditure because of the rising cost of living, medical bills are bound to be affected.

The Saturday Nation spoke to health experts who advised on managing the bills and how the government can come up with policies that are helpful to the majority.

Dr Daniel Mwai, a health economist who teaches at the University of Nairobi in Nairobi, says a functional social insurance can help save health-related expenditure.

“The medical insurance schemes in Kenya only help those that are formally employed and their families. A self-employed or jobless individual may not find health insurance a necessity,” Dr Mwai says.

“When the government imposes by law a social insurance policy that ensures the employed contribute for this group, there will be no out-of-pocket spending. You can walk to a hospital when sick and get the services needed.”

Dr Mwai adds that social insurance spreads the risk to everyone, making the premium low.

The expert’s idea resonates with the Kenya Primary Health Care Strategy 2019-2024.

“When a person falls sick today, they will find a way of getting money to go to hospital. Wouldn’t it be prudent to have money as a regulated social insurance instead?” he asks.

The Ministry of Health has been preaching the need for primary health care since last year.

This has made community health volunteers (proposed in a new bill as promoters), to be elevated.

Dr Mwai says when focus shifts to prevention instead of cure, Kenyans will save a lot of money they usually spend on treatment and other bills related to health.

“We should ensure screening becomes part of our annual routine. If this is done at country level, the benefits will be humongous,” he says.

“It should be compulsory. Imagine going for a cancer screening early at a stage it can still be treated. It really does not help to remain at home and assume that you are okay healthwise. Every Kenyan should go for screening to save on future medical expenses.”

Former Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya chief executive officer, Daniella Munene, told the Saturday Nation that Kenyans can save a lot if they embrace technology in the health space.

“There are digital health services available everywhere these days. They allow for reduction in access to care costs,” Dr Munene says.