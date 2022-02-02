Former water agency manager jailed 24 years for bribery

A former senior manager of a State corporation has been sentenced to 24 years in jail or pay a fine of Sh7.6 million for receiving bribes totalling Sh910,000 about 10 years ago.

Mr James Ambuso, a former finance and administration manager with Kenya Water Resources Management Authority (KWRMA), reportedly solicited for bribes from colleagues in order to release funds meant for the development and operations of regional offices.

Milimani anti-corruption senior principal magistrate Eunice Nyutu warned public officers that courts would not spare those who plunder State funds.

“The accused person was a public officer and had a duty to safeguard public resources. However, he did the opposite then used those funds to benefit himself,” she ruled.

“l want to send a strong message to public officers that the use of State funds for personal enrichment won’t be condoned.”

The offences occurred between 2012 and 2013, before the repealing of the Bribery Act.

“Because the offences occurred in 2012 and 2013 and in the cause of the trial of this matter, the law was changed. The provision the accused person was charged under was deleted. However, the law allows us to give the convict the least punishment for the offence,” Ms Nyutu noted.

Found guilty

Court records showed Mr Ambuso received a Sh445,000 bribe from Geoffrey Mworia, an officer at Warma’s Mombasa office, between May 14, 2012, and February 11, 2013, and Sh465,000 from Boniface Mbeu Mwaniki of Tana catchment area, between January 12, 2012, and April 20, 2013.

Mr Ambuso had been charged with nine counts, but the court found him guilty of four and imposed a mandatory fine of twice the amount he solicited and received.

For soliciting a bribe from Mr Mworia, he was fined Sh1 million or serve a jail term of three years. And for receiving the Sh445,000 bribe, he was ordered to pay twice the amount or serve another three years behind bars.

The court also sentenced him to three years in prison for corruptly receiving a benefit from Mr Mwaniki or pay a fine of Sh1 million. Further, he will also pay a Sh930,000 fine or serve another three years in default.

The accused sought to pay the fines in six instalments, but the court declined his request and directed him to file a formal application.

The magistrate said the Director of Public Prosecutions proved through evidence that Mr Ambuso was sent bribes through his M-Pesa account not to transfer the regional managers he had earlier called, demanding cash.

“The regional managers who testified before me produced cash transfers through M-Pesa to Ambuso not to transfer them from the regions they headed,” Ms Nyutu said.

The managers were from various Mombasa, Tana Catchment area, Nanyuki among the regions. The prosecution called 16 witnesses.

“I am therefore satisfied from the M-Pesa statements showing movement of money from the complainants to the accused is a demonstration Ambuso received the bribes and l convict him accordingly,” Ms Nyutu ruled.

“The accused person has not given this court a satisfying explanation as to why he was receiving money from the regional managers,” she added.

In his defence, Mr Ambuso asked the court to acquit him since no evidence was tendered by his accusers to prove the money he received from them was a bribe.

He asked the court to consider his plight after he was suspended from work and has not been able to pay school fees for his children.

On Monday, four people – among them a former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) investment manager and officials of a collapsed stock brokerage firm – were fined a total of Sh9.6 billion over the loss of Sh1.2 billion at the pensioners’ fund over a decade ago.