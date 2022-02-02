James Ambuso Omondi

Former finance and administration manager with Kenya Water Resources Management Authority (KWRMA) James Ambuso Omondi at the Milimani Law Courts Nairobi on February 1, 2022. 

| Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Former water agency manager jailed 24 years for bribery

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The offences occurred between 2012 and 2013, before the repealing of the Bribery Act.
  • The accused sought to pay the fines in six instalments, but the court declined his request.

A former senior manager of a State corporation has been sentenced to 24 years in jail or pay a fine of Sh7.6 million for receiving bribes totalling Sh910,000 about 10 years ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.