Ex-TV journalist Dennis Onsarigo quits plum county job
What you need to know:
- The celebrated TV journalist joined the Nyamira County Government after the 2022 presidential elections
- He noted it is difficult for him to adequately express his disappointment in not being able to contribute as significantly as he had hoped to.
Nyamira County Chief of Staff Dennis Onsarigo has resigned, citing frustrations in carrying out his duties.
Communication strategist
The former communication strategist of Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga joined the County Government after the 2022 General elections.
This is after his then boss, Mr Odinga, lost to President William Ruto in a tightly contested presidential race.
Genuine passion for public service
Mr Onsarigo said he joined the County Government with a genuine passion for public service and an unwavering belief in Governor Amos Nyaribo’s vision.
But that was not to be.
“Serving in this capacity has been a privilege, and it is not without considerable introspection and disappointment that I make this decision,” he said in a three-page letter to addressed to the county boss.
Celebrated journalist
The celebrated journalist claimed he unsuccessfully made attempts to seek an audience with the governor to discuss an elaborate plan on how best the office of the chief of staff can be helpful in the execution of Mr Nyaribo’s manifesto.
“I had envisioned an end to the uncomfortable and embarrassing instances where my governor was forced to stop at a petrol station waiting for his official vehicle to be fuelled by an accounting officer who could not be reached on the phone,” claimed Mr Onsarigo.
He noted it is difficult for him to adequately express his disappointment in not being able to contribute as significantly as he had hoped to in many other areas with an eye on improved service delivery and the upcoming 2027 elections.
“The positive changes we aspired to bring about in the office of the Governor would have to be implemented by someone else,” he told Mr Nyaribo.
He added, “I expressed my fears to you not once but severally that it will get to a point where I will be viewed as incompetent not because of incompetence's sake but a regime unwilling to accommodate new and bold ideas and one that is captive to a past riddled with self-engineered setbacks.”
Fresh perspective and renewed momentum
Mr Onsarigo said he hoped that his departure would allow for a fresh perspective and renewed momentum towards achieving the Nyamira dream of a county of possibilities.