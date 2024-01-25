Ex-TV journalist Dennis Onsarigo quits plum county job

Communication strategist

Genuine passion for public service

Celebrated journalist

The celebrated journalist claimed he unsuccessfully made attempts to seek an audience with the governor to discuss an elaborate plan on how best the office of the chief of staff can be helpful in the execution of Mr Nyaribo’s manifesto.



“I had envisioned an end to the uncomfortable and embarrassing instances where my governor was forced to stop at a petrol station waiting for his official vehicle to be fuelled by an accounting officer who could not be reached on the phone,” claimed Mr Onsarigo.



He noted it is difficult for him to adequately express his disappointment in not being able to contribute as significantly as he had hoped to in many other areas with an eye on improved service delivery and the upcoming 2027 elections.



“The positive changes we aspired to bring about in the office of the Governor would have to be implemented by someone else,” he told Mr Nyaribo.



He added, “I expressed my fears to you not once but severally that it will get to a point where I will be viewed as incompetent not because of incompetence's sake but a regime unwilling to accommodate new and bold ideas and one that is captive to a past riddled with self-engineered setbacks.”