Ex-Tetu MP James Gethenji free of assault charges in Sh20bn estate row

Former Tetu MPJames Ndung'u Gethenji is a free man after his elder brother Fredrick Gitahi withdrew a five-year-old case arising from the control and management of Sh20 billion estate in upmarket Kitisuru Zone of Nairobi.

Withdrawing the breach of peace case against the former MP and two employees of Kihingo Village Waridi Gardens, Mr Gitahi told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi they had resolved to settle the matter out of court.

Mr Gitahi told the court he was not coerced to withdraw the case against his brother and employees of the ultra mordern estate-Josiah Augo Otimo and Kennedy Ochieng Asewe.

Also read: Former MP Gethenji charged with assaulting security guard

He urged the court to allow his plea to withdraw the criminal case against his younger brother.

A State prosecutor James Gachoka did not oppose the request to terminate the case.

Mr Gachoka told the court that he had equally received instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to terminate the case under Section 14 of the CPC (Criminal Procedure Court)

“This is not the first attempt the brothers have made to resolve and settle this matter out of court. In 2020 Gitahi wrote to the DPP to allow him to withdraw the case, but he changed his mind. But today he has an agreed to withdraw the complaint which is the substratum of the case,” Mr Gachoka told Ochoi.

In his ruling, Mr Ochoi said courts embrace Alternative Dispute Resolution and encouraged the two brothers to resolve trhe matter amicably.

He reminded Mr Gitahi that once he withdraws the case he cannot reinstate it.

The court at the same time issued a warrant of arrest against one Shadrack Ouma Ogonji who had been charged alongside the former MP; Mr Ogonji had absconded court.

The court also terminated the charges against one Godfrey Ochieng Okello (now deceased). He had been charged alongside the former MP.

Mr Gethenji and four others were charged on October 16, 2019 with creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by chasing away Wells Fargo security guards posted to man Kihingo Village Waridi Gardens.

The four security guards were charged with willfully and unlawfully damaging a door to the server room of the estate.

The two brothers were battling over the control and management of the estate which includes a Sh5 billion club house with Sauna and other recreational facilities.

The court directed cash bails deposited in court by the politician be refunded.