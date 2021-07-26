David Gitau Njau
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Ex-soldiers still to be compensated 40 years after failed coup

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The soldiers, who were divided into four cases, were awarded a total of Sh170 million.
  • Due to interest, this amount had since grown to Sh298 million as at June 2021, and it keeps growing.

Theirs is a story of pain, disappointment and rejection, all rolled in one. They were unfairly targeted, arrested, detained, tortured and later wrongfully dismissed from the military on suspicion of taking part in the failed plot to overthrow President Daniel arap Moi on August 1, 1982.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.